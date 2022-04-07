Restorative center makes new hires

Denver Bodette and Kayla Isaac have joined the Lamoille Restorative Center in Hyde Park.
Bodette of Glover, a graduate of Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, joined the restorative team last fall.
“I believe in the power of restorative practices, their ability to repair harm and create stronger communities,” he said.
Isaac joins Bodette on the restorative programs team. She came to the organization from Laraway Youth and Family Services in Johnson.
“I am overwhelmingly surprised at how the center empowers people in our community to be a part of the restorative justice process,” Isaac said.
A native of Virginia, she lives with her husband — a Morristown native — in the Northeast Kingdom. She was certified and served as a police officer on the Richmond, Va., police force before moving to Vermont in 2020.
Court diversion is the oldest and most well-known of the Lamoille Restorative Center’s programs, which now includes a range of services for youth and adults to help them avoid deeper involvement in the justice system.
The center also offers resources to victims of crime through grants from Vermont’s Center for Crime Victims Services.
More at lrcvt.org.
