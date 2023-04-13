The North Central Vermont Recovery Center announced the closure of its Johnson location effective Friday and will consolidate its services in Morristown.

The Johnson location had only been open since August 2021, but staffing problems had hampered the substance use addiction treatment organization’s efforts, according to executive director Shannon Carchidi.

