The North Central Vermont Recovery Center announced the closure of its Johnson location effective Friday and will consolidate its services in Morristown.
The Johnson location had only been open since August 2021, but staffing problems had hampered the substance use addiction treatment organization’s efforts, according to executive director Shannon Carchidi.
“Adequate staffing has been extremely challenging since we opened our second location in Johnson,” Carchidi said. “Staffing two locations with the impacts of COVID-19 has proven difficult. I can’t speak highly enough about the staff and their flexibility and dedication, but we are simply at the point where we are stretched too thin. Increase in funding to support two fully operational locations is simply not where we need it to be.”
By consolidating efforts in Morristown, the nonprofit that has sought to provide support services to those in recovery from addiction to opioids and other substances since 2010 will look to bolster its services in one location.
According to Carchidi, the decision was made with the blessing of Jenna’s Promise, the addiction recovery operation that has established a network of addiction recovery support services and businesses in Johnson. The recovery center worked out of the organization’s Jenna’s House location.
“Our two organizations have created a strong relationship these past few years. We won’t share a building together going forward, but the ties that bind us go far beyond that. We are excited to continue our work together to tackle the crisis of substance use in our community,” said Jenna’s Promise communications director Gregory Tatro, whose family established Jenna’s Promise.
Carchidi vowed that the partnership with Jenna’s Promise would continue despite the Johnson closure, and that those who sought support from the recovery center would still have access to Jenna’s Promise resources.
