Seth Miller has joined the team at Brent Miller Real Estate in Morristown.
Miller previously managed propane and oil retail operations in Vermont, New York and New Hampshire, and for the last seven years managed a large energy distribution center that serviced customers in the lakes region around Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire.
Prior to his energy career, he used his environmental degree while working at Smugglers’ Notch Resort in corporate development. He also served for nine years in Vermont’s 3rd Battalion, 172nd Mountain Infantry Division.
“My success has been dependent on building strong relationships with his customers and clients by providing the best customer service possible,” Miller said.
He can be reached at 603-451-8067 or sethjmiller@outlook.com.
