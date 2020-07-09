Sterling College has hired two audio and video production specialists — Will Casela of Sharon and Dakota LaCroix of Hampton, N.Y. — as part of EcoGather, a first-of-its-kind course platform offering place-based education connecting communities around the world.
Casela, who will be director of video and audio production, was born and raised in London and moved to Vermont in 2017, where he founded a video production company. His clients have included Samsung, the English National Opera and Peugeot.
“I look forward to producing exciting and informative video and audio content for this one-of-a-kind higher education platform,” Casela said.
LaCroix, has a background in audio documentary and podcasting. He held several positions at Vermont’s now-closed Green Mountain College, including assistant director of admissions. In 2001, he co-founded Hike for Hope, a nonprofit that sponsored a hike from the Florida Keys to Canada to raise money and awareness for Oxfam America.
EcoGather is a tool to turn traditional “distance learning” into place-based community-focused education that is dedicated to the regeneration of ecosystems, communities and local economies around the world.
The first EcoGather course, offered this spring, attracted more than 200 students worldwide.
The first three years of the project is funded by an anonymous $1.5 million grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.