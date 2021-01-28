Price Chopper/Market 32 raised more than $73,500 in donations for The Salvation Army during its December fundraising campaign at its over 130 location, where customers could round up their change during checkout to make a donation.
“This past holiday season, The Salvation Army faced the daunting prospect of 155 percent more people requiring assistance while, due to the pandemic, there was a decreased number of traditional red kettles in communities,” said Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of public relations and consumer services.
All proceeds from the December campaign benefited The Salvation Army.
