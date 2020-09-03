Preservation Trust of Vermont has been awarded a $745,000 grant from the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant Program.
The grant was one of only eight applications funded nationally as part of the a program created by U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy to invest in historic preservation in rural communities around the country.
Leahy renamed the program in honor Vermonter Paul Bruhn, a longtime champion of historic preservation and original founder of the Preservation Trust of Vermont.
“This award will allow the Preservation Trust to help more Vermont communities activate these spaces, keeping their downtowns and village centers vibrant places,” Leahy said.
