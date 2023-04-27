Obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Robin Leight has joined The Women’s Center at Copley Hospital.
Leight is board-certified through the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and brings more than 30 years of experience in women’s health to the community.
“The need for women’s health services is growing. Adding a second doctor ensures that we continue to make comprehensive women’s health care services accessible to the communities we serve,” said Grace Thompson, administrative leader of women’s and newborn services.
Leight will be working collaboratively with Dr. Will Ellis and certified nurse midwives Kipp Bovey, Erinn Mandeville, Mary Lou Kopas and April Vanderveer.
Leight’s first day at Copley will be May 8.
She received her medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia. Following her residency at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, Leight joined Obstetrics, Gynecology & Infertility, a private practice in Rutland, with hospital privileges at Rutland Regional Hospital.
In 2010, the practice — today under Rutland Women’s Healthcare — became part of the hospital. For the past several years, she has served as medical director and section chief.
She will now be seeing patients at The Women’s Center, a practice located in the health center building at Copley Hospital.
“Copley has an incredible reputation for high quality care,” Leight said. “I look forward to working with this dynamic team while building relationships with my patients to create a health care plan that best meets their needs and lifestyle.”
