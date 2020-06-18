Erinn Mandeville, a certified nurse midwife, has joined the team at Copley Hospital’s Women’s Center.
“Her shared philosophy with the other providers at The Women’s Center, makes her a good addition to our team,” said Vera Jones, Copley chief operating officer.
Mandeville was born in Vermont, earned an associate’s degree in nursing from Bunker Hill Community College in Charlestown, Mass., and completed a master’s degree in midwifery from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia in 2017. She is board-certified through the American College of Nurse Midwives.
For the past two years, Mandeville has provided full-time midwifery care at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, Mass. Before that, she was a triage nurse for an OB/GYN specialist at the hospital. She provided personalized, one-on-one birth and postpartum doula care in the Boston area from 2010 to 2017.
“I have been feeling a pull to return to a practice where I can spend more time connecting with patients,” Mandeville said. “I enjoy learning more about my patients; their stories and concerns as they search for the right contraceptive, start on the adventure of bringing a new life into the world, and navigate through menopause.”
She and her partner recently purchased land in the area, knowing that they wanted to make this area their long-term home. Outside of work, she enjoys gardening, knitting, biking, and working with people to create things.
Mandeville will join midwives Kipp Bovey, Rebecca Gloss and Jennifer Walters, and OB/GYN William Ellis, M.D. Information: copleyvt.org.