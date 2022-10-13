Neil Glassman is the new volunteer Technology for Today coordinator for Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging, which serves Orleans and Caledonia counties.
Glassman’s grant-based position supports the efforts of the council to incorporate technology more effectively in the lives of clients to support their ability to age independently, reduce social isolation and to help homebound individuals benefit from technology.
Glassman was president of the U.S. subsidiary of French computer-audio company Digigram, vice president for strategic marketing at Broadcast Electronics and founder of WhizBangPowWow, an agency that provided business-to-business marketing, consulting and research services.
In addition to his business experience, he served as a special educator for 10 years in southern New England and New Jersey. He was also an independent radio and audio producer.
Glassman lives in Barnet with his wife and enjoys cooking, alternative music and sampling Vermont microbrews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.