The North Country Animal League is holding a grand reopening of its pet adoption center on Saturday, Sept. 17, 1-5 p.m.
The animal organization is also rolling out a rebranding effort, including new logos and website, that better “aligns with the changing needs of the community and increases opportunities for both adults and children to learn about and engage with animals,” according to a press release.
After the pandemic hit, North Country Animal League’s pet adoption center and the group moved to curbside adoptions and animal intakes. In July 2020, the adoption center partially reopened.
“It has been a difficult time for animal welfare organizations worldwide,” executive director Tracy Goldfine said. “We have faced our own set of challenges — a higher need for medical care and behavioral support for incoming animals, a lower demand for adoptions, staffing shortages and an increased need for community-based services.”
Though the primary focus remains as an animal shelter, in recent years North Country Animal League has expanded to become a campus for animal welfare and humane education.
“Promoting compassionate and responsible relationships between humans and animals now extends to an array of programs that nurture learning and connection with animals,” said Goldfine.
Since 2018, humane education programs have engaged hundreds of local kids, teaching them to be responsible caretakers of animals, fostering a sense of compassion and respect and giving them the tools to become empowered advocates and changemakers.
Among the organization’s new programs are horsemanship and riding programs through the North Country Equine Center. Since 2020, the center has welcomed hundreds of young people and adults to connect with horses.
At the reopening, enjoy cider and doughnuts, meet the cats, dogs and horses, take a tour of the pet adoption and equine centers, and learn about ways to get involved.
