Goodbye, Green Mountain Transit; hello, Rural Community Transportation.
Major bus routes in the Lamoille County area — the Route 100 Commuter, Morrisville Loop, Morrisville Shopping Shuttle, and the US2 commuter — will no longer be served by Green Mountain Transit. Rural Community Transportation, a nonprofit organization based in the Northeast Kingdom, is taking over.
Both organizations expect the change to be seamless.
The nonprofit operates commuter lines in the St. Johnsbury area and uses all manner of transportation — buses, wheelchair-accessible vans, taxis and volunteer drivers — to get people to and from where they want to go.
As a Medicaid transportation provider, it coordinates medical trips for Medicaid-eligible residents, elderly and disabled programs, and other organizations.
Shuttle bus routes provide rides to the general public.
