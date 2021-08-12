Dogs Galore Grooming, a new dog grooming business, is now open in Hyde Park, 328 Puckerbrush East.
Owner Breanna Friedrich previously worked at Dogs Etc. in Stowe for two year before opening her own business.
“I started grooming when I was 17 years old and quickly fell in love with it,” Friedrich said. “I knew I wanted to open my own shop someday. This year felt right as there is such a high demand for dog grooming. It seemed like the perfect time.”
The doors opened Aug. 8.
Dogs Galore grooms all types of dogs — big and small breeds, short and long haired. Services include bathing, nails, Dremel nails, ear cleaning, ear hair plucking, haircuts (trimming or shaving) and blow out.
“All dogs deserve a spa day,” said Friedrich of her climate-controlled building.
The shop’s mascot is an 11-month-old golden retriever named Amari.
