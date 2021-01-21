MOSS Boutique, a new home goods store, recently opened at 85 Portland St., Morrisville.
Local artist Jennifer Hubbard is the owner of MOSS, and she plans to showcase her paintings, along with local crafts, a line of accent furniture and lighting, decor, cards and gifts.
Hubbard’s oil paintings are contemporary, realistic portraits and landscapes inspired by life in Vermont, and she has carefully curated a complimentary look for the store.
“The name of the store was inspired by the saying, ‘A rolling stone gathers no moss,’” Hubbard said. “Vermont is a place that feels like the opposite of that; you want to settle here, and put down roots.
My motto is, ‘Stay. Gather. Collect.’”
MOSS is open Wednesday through Saturday and by private appointment.
