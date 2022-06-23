Scott Johnstone is the new general manager at Morrisville Water & Light.
Johnstone is a civil engineer with a leadership and managerial background. He previously served as secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources, director of Public Works for Burlington, executive director of the Vermont Energy Investment Corporation and more recently the New England energy market leader for Vanasse Hangen Brustlin Inc.
“This is a dynamic time in the electric utility space, and as our energy landscape changes, I look forward to working to enhance environmental quality, the use of renewable resources, and the sustainability of Morrisville Water & Light while retaining our commitment to reliable, affordable service,” Johnstone said.
Johnstone also sits on several boards, including the Vermont Natural Resources Council, Northeast Energy Efficiency Partnership and Design Lights Consortium, as well as serving as a corporator for Northfield Savings Bank.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Maine.
Penny Jones, the current general manager, will return to her passion of accounting as the utility’s controller.
“Scott’s impressive resume is due to his strategic vision, his ability to build and deploy complex plans and solutions, and his proficiency in creating accountable, fun and loyal cultures,” said Jones.
