An eight-bedroom Morrisville property sold this month for $1.9 million, nearly four times the amount it sold for just two years ago.
The property at 83 Maple Street is a unique one. Along with its many bedrooms, it has 10 full bathrooms, two kitchens along with four kitchenettes, an in-home movie theater and a swimming pool complete with a waterfall and celestial lights embedded into the ceiling to look like stars.
But what could account for the property going for just $505,000, plus $95,000 for furnishing, in August 2020 to this market-leading whale?
“Timing,” said Nancy Dumont, the Pall Spera Co. real estate agent who orchestrated the deal. “Timing is everything.”
The Maple Street residence has a long history stretching back to 1885, from its first life as a farmhouse, and the many extensive renovations that followed, but in this century, it was bought out of foreclosure in 2008 for $600,000.
With the death of its owner and a family looking to unload the property during the first year of pandemic uncertainty, its 2020 buyer, Michel Beck, struck upon a deal, technically paying even less for the property than its previous owner had over a decade earlier.
According to Dumont, Beck was emotionally connected to the property and had put work into maintaining and improving it, but the surging Vermont real estate market was too good to turn down — the time was right to sell to a buyer who could capitalize on the property’s strengths.
Enter Sean Dempsey. Based in New Hampshire, Dempsey saw the Maple Street residence as the perfect opportunity to expand his niche Airbnb empire.
“I purchase properties that are large or grandiose in some way and have a lot of unique features,” Dempsey said. “My primary goal and, in addition to using it myself, which I plan on doing quite a bit, will be to rent to bachelor parties, bar mitzvahs, family events, gatherings and weddings.”
The building’s capacity, layout and amenities make it perfect for comfortably hosting 20 to 30 people as well as its proximity to area attractions like Stowe, Smugglers Notch and Copley Country Club.
Dempsey purchased Sky Meadow Retreat in Stannard over a year ago and made it into a rental and wedding venue for small parties looking to employ the Green Mountains as a backdrop.
Dempsey’s brother, Ryan, tickles the ivories in Vermont-based jam band Twiddle, and he joked that Ryan will be the official pool boy and speculated that perhaps the property could be used for private Twiddle concerts.
In this Maple Street mansion, an expansive residence seems to have found its perfect match in Dempsey’s rental party ambitions, so is this eye-popping sale a one-off or is it indicative of larger market trends?
“I feel like Morristown is the next Williston,” Dumont said. “I think the value is there.”
Both Dumont and Dempsey acknowledged that the previous owners made out like bandits, partly due to the sweat equity put into the property and partly due to the favorable market winds that buoyed the million-dollar sale.
But Dumont sees the radiant effect Stowe’s escalating home prices are having on the area, though she believes Morristown will likely be more sensitive to rising interest rates than its wealthier sister down Route 100 and that the market is already beginning to cool slightly.
(Editor’s note: A Vermont Community Newspaper Group employee profited from the sale of this property.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.