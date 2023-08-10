As it works to establish an industrial park across from the Morristown-Stowe Airport, Manufacturing Solutions Inc., or MSI, is in the early stages of drilling a new well to serve more than 20 lots for a variety of potential businesses.
But first, the company must gather data on how drilling could affect nearby wells.
Letters went out recently to residents within a 2,500-foot radius of the industrial development from Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, a private hydrologist consulting group employed by MSI, to get permission to test wells along Stagecoach Road and Route 100.
Residents also received letters from the Vermont Department of Water Conservation urging them to participate in the testing, which the hydrologist plans to conduct for about a week sometime in August.
According to state hydrologist Erin Stewart, MSI needs to determine the viability of its well while also determining potential effects on neighboring wells. Though the testing will be brief, data will be extrapolated over time and examined alongside data from nearby wells to determine an allowable level of output.
“If it is an unacceptable source of interference and affects the other wells more than we’d like, one of the things is to lower the demand,” Stewart said to ensure it “doesn’t interfere with the neighbors.”
Stewart noted that every permit has a 30-day comment period for residents to weigh in on any findings or permits. Residents can sign up for alerts from the Agency of Natural Resources’ environmental notice bulletin for updates to drinking water projects in their area.
The project is still undergoing Act 250 review, a process that is separate from the well-permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.