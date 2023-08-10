12-acre hill along Route 100

Manufacturing Solutions Inc. received approval from the Morristown Development Review Board to level a 12-acre knoll, shown in the center of the photograph, over the course of 10 years to produce gravel to use at the industrial site and to sell, despite some community concern about the project in March.

 File photo by Gordon Miller

As it works to establish an industrial park across from the Morristown-Stowe Airport, Manufacturing Solutions Inc., or MSI, is in the early stages of drilling a new well to serve more than 20 lots for a variety of potential businesses.

But first, the company must gather data on how drilling could affect nearby wells.

