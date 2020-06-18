Taylor Evans has been promoted to general manager of the Morrisville Co-op, MOCO.
Evans has been the co-op’s interim general manager during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On June 8, after a search that drew applicants from all over the state and the country, the MOCO board of directors unanimously approved the search committee’s recommendation to hire Evans.
Evans has extensive experience in community involvement, customer and community service, sales and management over nearly 40 years of work history, including retail work at Church Street Marketplace in Burlington and sales work at Jay Peak.
Board chair Elly Ventura said hiring Evans “is a commitment to growth and signals a new chapter in our brave little co-op’s story. We had a competitive pool of applicants, which speaks to the real and perceived value of our co-op to the area.”
Everyone is welcome at MOCO, which emphasizes healthy, organic, fresh and locally produced products.