The Morristown Development Fund Committee is administering COVID-19 economic relief grants funded by a $50,000 revolving loan fund. All Morristown qualifying businesses may apply for a $2,500 grant, intended to provide recovery relief support for COVID-19 related issues.
Up to 20 grants will be awarded during this round. The town of Morristown, which manages the Morristown Development Fund, is facilitating the process.
Applications and information will be posted online at morristownvt.org. Paper copies are available by calling 888-6669 x231. The application period will run through Oct. 30, and notifications of successful applications will be made on Nov. 17.
For a program overview and list of criteria for eligible businesses, go to town’s website.
The grants require no repayment and are limited to one award per business/principal owner. Eligible uses include: building rent, mortgage payment, payroll, utilities, COVID alterations, etc.
Ineligible entities include investment real estate companies, churches, nonprofits, banks and financial institutions, and any business, entity or individual that previously defaulted on a loan from Morristown Development Fund.
