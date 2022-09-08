Will Eberle is the new executive director of the Vermont Association of Mental Health and Addiction Recovery.
Most recently, Eberle worked with the Vermont Agency of Human Services as field director for the Barre, Morrisville and Hartford districts. Prior to his work with the agency, he served as a peer support specialist and executive director for Another Way Community Center in Montpelier where he performed peer support and street outreach and helped to expand and diversify both funding and programming.
According to Eberle, one of his main goals at Vermont Association of Mental Health and Addiction Recovery will be to fully combine its recovery and mental health services to address Vermont’s high rates of death by overdose and suicide.
“I think we have an opportunity to bring together the two parts of our mission in a holistic way to meet people’s needs fully,” Eberle said. “To do that, we need to work with our partners to physically go where people are and build relationships that create more opportunities for support.”
The Vermont Association for Mental Health and Addiction Recovery is a statewide information and advocacy organization that supports all paths to recovery from addiction and mental health conditions. Since 1939, they have worked to promote mental wellness in Vermont, and to be the state’s voice in education, training and community support.
