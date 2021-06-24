John Mandeville joins Greta Hasler as co-chair of the Hunger Council of the Lamoille Valley.
Mandeville assumes this leadership role after years of active membership in the group and leadership in the broader community.
“There is probably no issue that affects health, the ability to learn, employability and, ultimately, the sustainability of our society more than food insecurity,” said Mandeville.
The council was established in 2010, and includes representatives from health and human service providers, food shelves and pantries, school nutrition administrators, statewide anti-hunger organizations, businesses and economic development agencies, local colleges, and Meals on Wheels.
Mandeville will also soon take over as executive director of the Central Vermont Council on Aging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.