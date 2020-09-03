Smugglers’ Notch Resort Marketing Director Nancy Illemann Rock is retiring after 44 years of service.
A graduate of Johnson State College, Illemann Rock began her career at the guest service desk, rising through the ranks to become the marketing director in 1986.
Over her tenure she was involved with almost every aspect of the resort as it grew from a small mountainside vacation getaway to an internationally recognized and award-winning year-round family vacation destination.
Most recently Illemann Rock was director of market management in real estate, working as the liaison between Smugglers’ and Wyndham Destinations.
“Over the 44 years I have worked at Smugglers’, I have met so many wonderful people and have learned so much about the resort industry,” Illemann Rock said in a press release.
“The professional relationships I have cultivated over the years will be long standing and I learned very early on how to get things done.”
She was recognized as Vermont Travel Person of the Year in 2014.
In presenting the award, Tourism Commissioner Megan Smith applauded Illemann Rock’s commitment to the Vermont tourism industry.
“Nancy has been a dedicated presence in the Vermont tourism world for over 30 years. Her support and mentoring of other tourism newbies and advocacy for partnership to promote the Vermont brand is part of Nancy’s fabric,” Smith said.
Illemann Rock’s involvement included the Travel and Recreation Council, Vermont Chamber of Commerce, Vermont Ski Areas Association, Lake Champlain Chamber, Lamoille Regional Chamber, St. Albans Chamber and the Vermont Travel Summit.
Illemann Rock and her husband, Rick, plan to travel the country in their motor home, on a national park tour, visiting friends and family along the way.
