Boyden Valley Winery and Spirits in Cambridge won a gold medal for its Maple Bourbon Crème at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits competition.
The company also won bronze for its maple bourbon.
The competition is the oldest in North America and the largest spirits’ judging in the world. A total of 70 judges from around the world evaluated approximately 5,000 spirits over two weeks in April.
“We work hard to maintain integrity in our production process,” owner David Boyden said. “For example, every year we continue our family’s tradition of making maple syrup on a wood-fired arch. It takes longer than some other production methods, but the extra time allows the sugars to caramelize and gives the syrup a rich, distinctive flavor.”
Boyden Valley Winery is a fourth-generation family farm.
