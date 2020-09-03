Vermont Electric Co-operative has awarded grants to several local groups to increase school safety measures, provide extra child care and food security, and help reduce suicide in northern Vermont.
Through its community fund, the Johnson-based co-operative awarded a total of $3,500 in four separate grants. Both the Lowell Graded School and the Alburgh Family Co-operative were given $1,000 while Northeast Kingdom Human Services Zero Suicide Initiative and the Common Roots Farm in South Burlington received $750.
• Lowell Graded School will use the for personal protective equipment to protect staff and students.
• Northeast Kingdom Human Services Zero Suicide Initiative will provide suicide prevention and awareness training.
• Alburgh Family Clubhouse will use the grant for a new child care facility at its public school in town.
• Common Roots Farm will provide local organic and fresh food to families struggling with food security in Chittenden County.
— Andrew Martin
