Lamoille Area Board of Realtors presented a check for $3,000 to Kim Anetsberger, executive director of the Lamoille Community House, Sept. 13, after a fundraising golf tourney at Copley Country Club.
Forty-four golfers competed for first place, which was won by Mumley Engineering — owner Tyler Mumley and teammates Todd Thomas, Mike Hickey and Steve Foster.
After golfing and a social hour, attendees heard all about the work at the Lamoille Community House to combat homelessness.
A raffle added to the amount raised.
“We were so happy to be part of this project in our community,” said Leslie Rollins, president of the Lamoille Area Board.
“The Lamoille Community House is so grateful too for this generous donation,” said Kim Anetsberger, executive director of the Lamoille Community House. “It is extremely fitting that the first donation to our newly launched 365 Campaign has come from a group of realtors.”
The 365 Campaign is focused on raising funds to meet costs associated with identifying, securing and operating a new shelter site that will serve those experiencing homelessness in our county 365 days per year. The current facility is seasonal.
