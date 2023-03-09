Several Coldwell Banker Carlson Real Estate agents in Stowe have been selected for 2022 designation awards, including:
• Karen Cleary: International Sterling Society, top 16 percent of agents internationally.
Several Coldwell Banker Carlson Real Estate agents in Stowe have been selected for 2022 designation awards, including:
• Karen Cleary: International Sterling Society, top 16 percent of agents internationally.
• Erika Gaudreau: International Diamond Society, top 10 percent of agents internationally.
• Jeff Beattie: International President’s Circle, top 5 percent of agents internationally.
• Smith Macdonald Group: International Society of Excellence, top 1 percent of teams with one to three members in North America.
• Coldwell Banker Carlson Real Estate: Premier Office Designation Gold Award, top 6 percent of offices in North America.
Acknowledging the awards, broker/owner team McKee and Maggie Macdonald noted that 2022 “brought a changing market, but as evidenced by these achievements, our agents continue to strive for excellence no matter the market conditions.
Coldwell Banker Carlson Real Estate has offices in Stowe and Morrisville. Carlson Real Estate has been a franchisee of Coldwell Banker for 15 years.
