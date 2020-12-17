Vail Resorts, which owns Stowe Mountain Resort, has given out $3.3 million in COVID-19 emergency relief and behavioral health grants in nine of the communities where it operates.
In Vermont, the Vermont Community Foundation will receive $205,000 to support mental and behavioral health projects in the Stowe, Ludlow and Mount Snow communities. The foundation also received $100,000 for the COVID-19 Relief Fund.
“The pandemic has accelerated the mental and behavioral health challenges facing many of our neighbors and friends. Vermont Community Foundation will make grants that increase access to mental and behavioral health services, reduce stigma associated with these services, and promote provider collaboration and professional development,” said Dan Smith, president and CEO of the foundation.
Locally, grants will be given to these organizations:
• Capstone Community Action — $30,000 to further develop and implement phase two of a stigma-reduction campaign.
• Community Health Services of Lamoille — $20,000 to launch and sustain the adolescent substance use disorders program.
• Lamoille Restorative Center — $25,000 to increase community capacity to respond to mental and behavioral health needs.
• North Central Vermont Recovery Center — $25,000 to expand health and wellness offerings.
