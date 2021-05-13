Smugglers’ Notch Distillery in Jeffersonville has won a double gold medal in the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition for its newly released Vermont Maple Cream Liqueur.
A double gold is the highest medal available and is awarded to the entries that receive a gold medal ranking from each of the established experts composing the judging panel.
The competition featured 3,800 entries from around the world.
“It’s an honor that our liqueur has won such a prestigious award in the spirits world,” said Jeremy Elliott, president and co-owner of distillery.
The Maple Cream Liqueur is a blend of rum, aged for three years in charred white oak barrels and finished with double aging in bourbon barrels for an additional year to infuse complex whiskey overtones, and then combined with organic Vermont maple syrup and fresh cream.
