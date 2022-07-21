Lamoille Restorative Center has appointed three new members to its board: Stefani Capizzi and Josh Smith of Morristown and Anne Steel of Stowe.
The nonprofit center helps individuals and families navigate restorative justice through a dozen distinct programs.
Lamoille Restorative Center has grown a lot in the past few years, adding employment-related supports and school engagement to meet unmet needs in the community.
Capizzi is a former nurse and executive director of North Central Vermont Recovery Center. Currently she works as an emergency department recovery coach for Copley Hospital and enjoys music and other arts. She’s a traveler, and recently spent about two years touring the U.S. in her recreational vehicle.
She has three adult children and four grandchildren all living in Lamoille County, and she’s committed to making this area an even better place for them to grow up.
“I’ve chosen Lamoille Restorative Center as the non-profit board I’d like to be a part of because I truly believe in the mission and the very important and impactful work you do,” Capizzi said.
Steel is a Stowe native and has been married to John Steel for more than 41 years. They raised two children in Stowe and now enjoy being with their two grandchildren. The family owns a construction business. Steel has a long history of involvement in community and school activities, especially those her children participated in.
She joined the board because “everyone is pulling in the same direction and seems to have the mission as their top priority.”
Smith is an eighth generation Vermonter. He found time to obtain two master’s degrees and spent 15 years overseas working for the Peace Corps and Doctors Without Borders. Smith and his wife have three children, and he currently serves as the executive director of Green Mountain Support Services Inc., a nonprofit organization serving disabled Vermonters.
He said he is excited to join the board and promises to bring, among other things, his well-honed sense of humor to its work.
For more information, go to lrcvt.org.
