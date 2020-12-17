The Lamoille Area Board of Realtors held its annual meeting and swore its 2021 executive board into office.
Leslie Rollins of Coldwell Banker Carlson Real Estate is the new president; Rob Tatro, KW Vermont Stowe, vice president; Grant Wieler, Pall Spera Company Realtors, treasurer; and Elizabeth Lyon, Century 21 Martin & Associates Real Estate, secretary.
Directors include Teresa Merelman and Nancy Dumont, Pall Spera; Filomena Siner, Berkshire Hathaway; and Lea Van Winkle, Four Seasons Sotheby’s.
The Good Neighbor Award was presented to Caroline Marhefka of Pall Spera in recognition of her volunteerism in the community.
The Realtor of the Year Award was presented to Mike Hickey for his contributions to the organization, serving as president of the group. He is now vice president at the Vermont Association of Realtors and serves on many committees.
The members held a virtual food drive at the meeting for the Lamoille Community Food Share, raising $400. The annual toy drive collected a car full of toys and checks that were donated to the Lamoille Family Center holiday program.
