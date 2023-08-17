Lamoille Health Partners

Lamoille Health Partners is buying Family Practice Associates, the independent primary care provider at the Cambridge Health Center, expanding the nonprofits’ burgeoning health care offerings in the county.

The sale will likely be finalized in October with no immediate changes for patients as Lamoille Health Partners bring the practice and its 14 employees, including doctors Donald Miller and Laura Norris, under its organizational umbrella.

