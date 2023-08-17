Lamoille Health Partners is buying Family Practice Associates, the independent primary care provider at the Cambridge Health Center, expanding the nonprofits’ burgeoning health care offerings in the county.
The sale will likely be finalized in October with no immediate changes for patients as Lamoille Health Partners bring the practice and its 14 employees, including doctors Donald Miller and Laura Norris, under its organizational umbrella.
The practice will be the third in the health partner’s system organization.
“Family Practice Associates has been supported by their community and community board for nearly five decades. We’re eager to proactively build upon that trust and extend our patient services in Cambridge to further support the needs of our neighbors,” Stuart May, Lamoille Health Partners executive, said in the acquisition announcement.
May didn’t share the exact purchase price, but pledged to do so when the deal is finalized.
Cambridge Health Center has sought viability in an increasingly difficult health care landscape for independent family practices. It was awarded $40,000 for employee recruitment and retention efforts from the town of Cambridge’s American Rescue Plan Act funds in March.
At the time, Norris, a longtime family physician with the clinic, said employee benefits and the inadequate insurance reimbursement rates were the primary barriers to the clinic’s sustainability.
As the only federally subsidized health center in the county, which allows for a higher rate of reimbursement from federal insurers, Lamoille Health Partners has carved out an accessible health care network as some independent providers have struggled.
“What led to conversations between Lamoille Health Partners and Family Practice Associates is really the same headwinds we all are experiencing, with the challenges with workforce demands and being able to recruit clinical employees to your organization, and it just made a lot of sense,” May said.
The health center temporarily relocated to the second floor of its building after offices were damaged in the early July flooding.
