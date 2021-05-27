Lamoille Health Partners has launched a new website to support the community’s needs for easier access to information about services, providers and important health news.
The new site is a major component of the organization’s rebranding announced earlier this year. Formerly, the group was known as Community Health Services of Lamoille Valley. It remains the only federally qualified health center in Lamoille County.
“Having a website that makes it easy for our patients and the public to access the information they need — whether that’s finding a specific healthcare service or provider, contact information for making appointments, or the latest status on COVID-19 — was incredibly important,” said Stuart May, CEO for Lamoille Health Partners, which offers family medicine, pediatrics, dentistry, behavioral health and wellness and pharmacy services.
Find the new site at lamoillehealthpartners.org.
