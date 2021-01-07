Lamoille FiberNet Communications Union District has been awarded a $20,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation for general operating support.
Lamoille FiberNet was formed to make high-speed internet service available to every address in its member towns, which currently include Belvidere, Eden, Waterville, Cambridge, Johnson, Hyde Park, Morristown and Stowe.
The award was made through the foundation’s COVID-19 response fund, which supports non-profits that serve community needs caused by the pandemic and those that benefit longterm social and economic recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.