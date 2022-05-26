The Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management has been awarded a grant of $106,977 over four years from the Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation, to help offset the expense to household hazardous waste collection and disposal.
In 2021, the funds from a similar grant helped capture 21 tons of hazardous waste.
Waste district officials say that to protect the health and safety of humans, wildlife and the environment, hazardous waste should be managed appropriately. Residents should bring hazardous waste to either an Aug. 12 collection at the Worcester transfer station or one on Sept. 10 in the Lamoille Union High School parking lot.
Businesses must register by calling Joyce Majors, 802-888-7317. Visit lrswmd.org to register online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.