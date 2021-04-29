The Lamoille County Planning Commission recently received a grant for $3,636 from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation to support its watershed planning and track water quality projects in Lamoille County.
The grant is funded through the Federal Clean Water Act.
“Tactical basin planning and implementing priority water quality projects play an important role in protecting water resources for drinking supply, recreation and maintaining or restoring natural habitats in specific watersheds,” said Meghan Rodier, regional planner with the commission.
The Lamoille County Planning Commission will coordinate with other watershed planners, towns and regional partners to identify priority projects that will be entered into a watershed projects database.
To learn more, visit bit.ly/2RLyHhp.
