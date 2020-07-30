The Lamoille Chamber of Commerce has shut down its office at 92 Lower Main St. in Morrisville.
“Even though our physical office may be closed, we are still very present for our members and community,” the chamber’s announcement said.
The office closure will save money during the COVID-19 pandemic, but “the evolving business environment has shown us that the necessity to have a physical office is less important. Working remotely has increased our efficiency, our engagement to our members and the community, providing more direct advocacy, marketing and support to our members in proven ways that your customers can see.”
Chamber officials are available to visit member businesses upon requires, while following health guidelines on as social distancing and mask-wearing.
The chamber can be contacted at 802-888-7607 or executivedirector@lamoillechamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.