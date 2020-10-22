The Lamoille Chamber of Commerce is looking for new members to serve on its board.
Potential members must be members in good standing of the Lamoille Chamber of Commerce.
Board member are expected to:
• Be directly involved in governing the organization, to strengthen relationships with members, potential members and community as a whole.
• Assist staff in developing innovative ways to serve members and the community.
• Be a representative within the community, upholding the high standard of the chamber.
• Be involved with functions, events and promotions.
For more information go to lamoillechamber.com or contact Tess Milner at executivedirector@lamoillechamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.