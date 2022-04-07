Hannah Gale of Johnson is Lamoille Housing Partnership’s newest board member.
“Everything starts at home,” Gale said. “You can’t build up without a solid foundation.”
Born and raised in Lamoille County, Gale is a resident services coordinator at Champlain Housing Trust, a sister nonprofit affordable housing organization that serves Northwestern Vermont. There, she supports residents transitioning from being homeless into permanent housing.
“I have seen first-hand the impact a new home can make,” Gale said.
Established in 1991, Lamoille Housing Partnership has developed and preserved over 280 income eligible, affordable rental apartments and homes for lower and moderate-income earning households in Lamoille County and Hardwick.
More at lamoillehousing.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.