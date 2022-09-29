Longtime director Lisa Sammet will retire from Hardwick’s Jeudevine Memorial Library on the last day of 2022.
She began as library director in May 2000 at a pay rate of $7.50 per hour. She had a helper for a couple hours a week and did all the cleaning. At the time, few people used the library, for it was dusty and the books were mostly too old to be of interest.
Over the past 22 years, Sammet has brought the library forward into the new century, to the point where the library is a vital part of the community. Many people make a special trip to Hardwick because the Jeudevine, despite its tiny size, has a consistently fresh collection of new books.
“Lisa has done much of this by her own diligence and perseverance, writing grants for equipment and books, making computers available — along with the help to use them — and creating a suite of programming for both adults and children,” the Jeudevine Library Board of Trustees said in a press release. “She has every reason to feel proud of this enormous accomplishment, and the board can only thank her and express our deep gratitude for all she’s done for this community.”
Sammet has also expanded the historic library to be more of a full community center, and much of that work was done through donated hours, the board said.
A celebration of her retirement will be announced later.
