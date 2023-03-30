A recent state grant will help to rehabilitate the Jeffersonville granary, which will be converted into a food hub for four local food businesses.

The Agency of Commerce and Community Development grant is part of $860,000 in funding that supports rehabilitation and revitalization projects throughout Vermont’s designated downtown and village centers.

