A recent state grant will help to rehabilitate the Jeffersonville granary, which will be converted into a food hub for four local food businesses.
The Agency of Commerce and Community Development grant is part of $860,000 in funding that supports rehabilitation and revitalization projects throughout Vermont’s designated downtown and village centers.
Six project awards will help generate more than $20 million in building improvements around the state.
Jeffersonville will receive $61,5754 in tax credits for the rehabilitation project, located at 4968 Vermont Route 15.
The credits will go toward funding brownfields clean up, mandated code improvements and major façade repairs.
“This kind of targeted investment in our downtowns and village centers, along with the strategic use of federal relief dollars, shows what we can do to make Vermont an even better place to live and visit,” said Gov. Phil Scott in announcing the grant awards.
