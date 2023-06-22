Cambridge Village Market

The Cambridge Village Market, a 150-year-old general store, has changed hands for the first time in over 30 years following its purchase by Ron and Linda Frey.

Along with their daughter Erica Hayes, the Freys own Erica’s American Diner in Fairfax and Uncle Ronnie’s Deli and The Frey Family Deli in Milton. The Freys are Westford residents and Hayes lives in Cambridge with her husband and 2-year-old, keeping the market in the community.

