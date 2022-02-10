Jill LaRock has been promoted interim executive director of Copley Hospital’s clinical ancillary services.
She has worked at the Morristown hospital since 2005, serving as director of rehabilitation for the past four years.
“I feel that this is a great opportunity for me and at the right time. I am excited to be part of the team, learning and growing,” LaRock said.
LaRock graduated from the University of Vermont with a bachelor’s degree in physical therapy.
She joins the hospital’s senior leadership team in her new role immediately, overseeing radiology, laboratory services, rehabilitation services and the respiratory, telemedicine and sleep lab.
She started at Copley as a therapist where she worked with patients, provided wound care as well as aquatic therapy. In 2010, she took on the role as supervisor and in 2018 became the department’s director where she managed a team of 29 clinicians and support staff in four locations.
“As a director, she demonstrated strength in leadership, operations management, knowledge of processes and procedures and communications,” hospital CEO Joe Woodin said.
LaRock lives with her family in Hyde Park. She and her husband, three children and pets love spending time outdoors, from snowmobiling to cross-country and downhill skiing in winter to the beach in summer.
