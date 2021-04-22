Patricia Rick is the new vice president of development and marketing at Copley Hospital in Morristown. She joined the hospital in February.
Prior to Copley, Rick served as vice president of philanthropy operations and services at Beth Israel Lahey Health in Burlington, Mass., where she provided leadership and strategic direction on all aspects of administration, human resources and fundraising, including oversight of development operations across six Lahey Health affiliate hospitals.
“I’m so grateful to be back in Vermont. Copley Hospital has such a special reputation, not only in north-central Vermont, but throughout New England, as a caring, patient-centered organization committed to improving the health of the communities it serves,” said Rick, who goes by Trish.
Before entering the healthcare industry, Rick co-owned and operated North Common Associates in Chelsea, Vt., a full service-consulting firm providing resource development counsel to non-profit organizations. She also served as director of development at Thetford Academy.
“Trish is well acquainted with the healthcare industry, both inside and outside of Vermont, and she brings a warm, caring and inclusive leadership style to her work. Her more than 25 years of experience in development, relationship building and people management will be an enormous boost to our organization,” said CEO Joe Woodin.
Rick earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology at Central Connecticut State University and her master’s in organizational development at Barney School of Business, University of Hartford. She is a member of the Association of Healthcare Philanthropy, Association of Fundraising Professionals, Association for Advancement Service Professionals, and Women in Development.
