Andrea Tursini has been named CEO of High Mowing Organic Seeds in Hardwick.

Tursini’s appointment reflects the large number of women in leadership positions at the 27-year-old Vermont-based company, which is a leader in providing non-GMO, organic seed to commercial growers, home gardeners, retailers and seed companies across the United States and Canada.

