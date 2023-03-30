Andrea Tursini has been named CEO of High Mowing Organic Seeds in Hardwick.
Tursini’s appointment reflects the large number of women in leadership positions at the 27-year-old Vermont-based company, which is a leader in providing non-GMO, organic seed to commercial growers, home gardeners, retailers and seed companies across the United States and Canada.
Most recently, Tursini was the company’s chief marketing officer.
With a background in agriculture and sales, Tursini has spent 12 years at High Mowing working to expand the company’s range of organic seed to more than 700 varieties. She views support of organic growers as a key element the company’s mission to create a food system where the well-being of the environment and people are a priority.
“The last 27 years have been an extraordinary example of how powerful we can be when we work towards a shared goal as a community,” Tursini said. “As we move to the future, we remain eager to build a greener, more just and community supported world, one seed at a time.”
