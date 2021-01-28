Joe Burns, formerly of Bernard Dalsin Manufacturing of Farmington, Minn., is the new vice president at HearthStone Stoves in Morrisville.
Burns brings 23 years of hearth industry experience to his new role. In addition, he has served as an active member of the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association board of directors for five years, including one year spent as chairman.
Career highlights include a commitment to increasing productivity, reducing quality failures, strengthening employee relations and reducing delivery times.
“We are so fortunate to have added Joe Burns to our team,” said Dave Kuhfahl, current CEO and president of the company. “Joe’s industry knowledge, combined with his energy and passion for process improvement, will be essential to our ambitious growth plans for 2021.”
Burns earned his master’s in business administration from St. Mary’s University in Minneapolis. He will permanently relocate to the Morrisville area with his wife and daughters.
