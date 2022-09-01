Bill White is the new branch manager at Union Bank’s office in Hardwick.
“We are very pleased to have Bill join the Union Bank team,” David Silverman, bank president and CEO, said. “His extensive management and operations experience, coupled with his dedication to providing superior customer service, position him perfectly to serve our customers in the Hardwick area.”
White brings 25 years of experience in health care and finance, including his roles as administrator at Greensboro Nursing Home and vice president of finance and administration at Sterling College.
He studied at the University of Connecticut where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science as well as an Master of Business Administration. He was also inducted into Phi Beta Kappa academic honor society.
White lives in Hardwick and in his spare time enjoys reading, target shooting and classic movies. He has been active with the Rotary Club and Kiwanis.
