Hannaford Supermarkets and the Hannaford Charitable Foundation has made a $100,000 donation to the Vermont Gleaning Collective designed to reduce food waste and aid hunger relief in the state.
The donation supports the work of the Vermont Gleaning Collective, a network of organizations that collect excess produce from local farms and deliver it directly to area food pantries to provide individuals in need with increased access to healthy, fresh and locally grown food.
The funding part of a $350,000 commitment from the grocery chain to support the expansion of gleaning efforts and raise awareness about the fresh food harvesting process throughout New England and New York.
“Gleaning programs are a critical part of our food system that equally support such important pillars of our industry as agriculture, sustainability and hunger relief,” said Hannaford director of operations Samara Bushey.
The collective is comprised of seven regional gleaning initiatives that work collaboratively, including Salvation Farms in Morristown.
Hannaford’s food recovery efforts has kept 65 million pounds of food waste from reaching landfills in 2020.
Hannaford stores donated more than 25 million pounds of food, such as beef and chicken, fruit and vegetables, and pasta and eggs to local hunger relief organizations in 2020.
