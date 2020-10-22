Christine Hallquist is joining NEK Broadband to help the organization get every home and business in the Northeast Kingdom hooked up to a fiber-optic internet connection.
Hallquist, the former CEO of Vermont Electric Cooperative, who made an unsuccessful bid for Vermont governor, has a “background and commitment to this mission,” as well as strong connections to the Northeast Kingdom, according to a press release.
The NEK Community Broadband CUD is a community-driven organization consisting of 31 towns working to provide equitable access to high-speed internet across our region as a vehicle for ensuring the economic and social prosperity of the entire Northeast Kingdom.
