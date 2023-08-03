Morrisville, VT (05661)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.