After July’s flooding, the Greensboro Association reactivated its community relief fund and has put tens of thousands of dollars into the hands of boots-on-the-ground organizations.

“Our grants committee had just finished our yearly grants process, supporting many of local organizations around Greensboro, but didn’t hesitate to go right back out to the community to find out what the urgent post-flood needs were,” said Cathy Irwin, president of the association.

