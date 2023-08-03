After July’s flooding, the Greensboro Association reactivated its community relief fund and has put tens of thousands of dollars into the hands of boots-on-the-ground organizations.
“Our grants committee had just finished our yearly grants process, supporting many of local organizations around Greensboro, but didn’t hesitate to go right back out to the community to find out what the urgent post-flood needs were,” said Cathy Irwin, president of the association.
Nearly $40,000 has been raised so far. It has been used to supply food vouchers, support community meal sites and food pantries, help with fuel and shelter assistance, support other relief efforts, and supply sump-pumps, fans, dehumidifiers, cleaning supplies and tools needed to help salvage homes and businesses.
“It’s important for us to step in in emergency situations like this because we know the community well, have a history of raising funds which go back into improving and enhancing the community we all love, and have the infrastructure ready to spread the word,” Irwin said.
The community relief fund was first established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donations are still being accepted and 100 percent of funds are being returned to the community relief efforts. For information, go to greensboroassociation.org.
