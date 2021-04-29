Grid innovations, Vermont Electric Co-op’s new commitment to cleaner power, a conversation about state policy with Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, and other topics are on the agenda for the co-op’s annual meeting Saturday, May 8, 9 a.m.
“The meeting will be packed with a range of timely topics, and offers a great chance to hear what’s ahead,” said Jake Brown, energy services planner at the co-op.
Gray will speak to state-level policy developments, including COVID-19 relief funding and recovery, the emergency needs for equitable broadband deployment, and other current Vermont issues. Gray will also engage with the audience to take questions and discuss member priorities.
A slate of new board members will be announced at the virtual meeting.
Participants will be able to join the meeting on their computer or mobile device, or simply call in via telephone.
Learn how to participate: vermontelectric.coop/annual-meeting.
