Kate Clark and Nancy Putnam have joined the board of directors of Bryan Memorial Gallery in Jeffersonville.
Clark, a fifth generation Cambridge resident, has a deep love and appreciation for the Vermont landscape. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Johnson State College, and owns Pleasant Valley Insurance.
Clark serves on a variety of committees and boards and lives in Cambridge with her husband and three sons.
Putnam has over 35 years of experience in finance and banking. She earned a bachelor’s in political science from the University of Maine, and continued her education at Northwestern University and Roosevelt University.
She resides in Jeffersonville with her husband George. Nancy will serve as treasurer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.